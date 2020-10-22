South Africa

Four former Gauteng health officials get bail in 'corruption' case that cost department R1.2bn

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
22 October 2020 - 13:33
Four former Gauteng health officials intend to plead not guilty to charges relating to a SIU report showing alleged financial misconduct and corruption.
Four former Gauteng health officials intend to plead not guilty to charges relating to a SIU report showing alleged financial misconduct and corruption.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Four former officials at the Gauteng department of health made their first appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday to face charges relating to allegations of corruption at the department.

The allegations are contained in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report of 2018, which probed corruption in the Gauteng health department.

Former head of department Sybil Ngcobo appeared on a charge of contravening provisions of the Public Finance Management Act. She was released on bail of R8,000.

Former chief director at the department Mmakgosi Mosupi, former director of supply chain management Valdis Ramaano and former director of the executive supports programme Dr Obakeng Mookeletsi appeared to face a charge of corruption each. They were each released on bail of R25,000.

The SIU report showed alleged financial misconduct and corruption that cost the department more than R1.2bn between 2006 and 2010.

Four former officials at the Gauteng department of health made their first appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court. Their case relates to allegations contained in a SIU report in 2018, the report shows alleged financial misconduct and corruption that cost the department more than R1.2bn between 2006 and 2010.

‘How Gauteng Health Department was plundered’

Corrupt expenditure and fraud totalling R1.2-billion was uncovered within the Gauteng Health Department by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)‚ ...
News
2 years ago

The report uncovered evidence of how a small firm called 3P Consulting allegedly provided kickbacks, overseas trips and other benefits to top politicians and officials to secure lucrative contracts for its directors, friends and family.

The accused said they had been informed that the charges related to allegations contained in the SIU report. They all indicated they would plead not guilty.

The state did not oppose bail but had asked that it should be set at R30,000.

The case was postponed until December 3.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bandile Masuku and Khusela Diko to face ANC disciplinary hearings

The ANC in Gauteng has resolved to refer the province’s axed health MEC Bandile Masuku and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko to the ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Correctional services confirms SIU investigation, says it will 'act accordingly'

The correctional services department has confirmed it called in the Special Investigating Unit to investigate PPE procurement within its ranks after ...
News
1 day ago

SIU guns for Correctional Services over Covid PPE tenders

The CFO of the department of correctional services, Nick Ligege, is being investigated for allegedly awarding PPE tenders worth more than R50m to 23 ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  4. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  5. Port Elizabeth woman, 64, dies after pit bull attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
X