Agrizzi verdict due Friday — state acknowledges medical condition but still opposes bail

The state on Monday opposed former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's appeal against the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court's refusal of bail.

Agrizzi is facing a charge of corruption.

The state alleges Agrizzi directly or indirectly gave or agreed to offer former ANC MP Vincent Smith gratifications, which the state claimed Smith received. They include R600,000 and security upgrades to Smith's home.

Agrizzi was denied bail on October 14 when the court sitting at Palm Ridge said he was a flight risk and did not disclose all his overseas assets when he applied for bail.

Prosecutor Arno Rossouw told the high court in Johannesburg on Monday that Agrizzi's medical condition was not in dispute.