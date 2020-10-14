Angelo Agrizzi has at least R24m in offshore accounts, court hears
State opposes bail application, says ex-Bosasa COO did not disclose all assets
The state says it is opposing the bail application by former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi because he did not disclose all his assets before the court.
Agrizzi, 53, came to the Palm Ridge magistrate's court court on Wednesday carrying a portable oxygen pump, after his failure - due to ill health - to appear in court last month.
His co-accused, ANC MP Vincent Smith, made his first appearance on fraud and corruption charges.
Agrizzi applied for bail, indicating he would plead not guilty to the corruption charge he faces.
The prosecution opposed his application, saying Agrizzi made disclosures when applying for bail in a pending case before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in February last year, and those disclosures turned out to be incorrect.
Prosecutor Arno Rossouw said neither Agrizzi nor his wife had immovable property registered in their names, as mentioned in the previous bail application last year, but the properties were registered under the family trust.
Agrizzi claimed in Wednesday's affidavit presented to court that he was married to his wife Debbie Agrizzi.
However, Rossouw said records showed they were divorced in 2006.
Rossouw said though Agrizzi had said he had R2.6m cash in hand, records showed Agrizzi had cash in hand of R8.5m locally and at least R24m in offshore accounts.
Agrizzi had asked to be released on bail because of his medical condition and the need to prepare for the forthcoming trial.
Vincent Smith and Angelo Agrizzi appearing before court this morning.— NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) October 14, 2020
The state is opposing bail for Agrizzi pic.twitter.com/NYfzIShIQK
Agrizzi said he was permanently under medical care and attention.
In addition to the corruption charge, where the state alleges he received gratifications from Agrizzi to turn a blind eye on his oversight role as an MP, Smith is also facing a charge of fraud.
The state claims Smith failed to declare these gratifications to parliament.
Agrizzi's advocate Mannie Witz said if his client was not granted bail, this would affect his preparations for his upcoming trial.
Agrizzi's bail application continues.
