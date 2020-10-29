'My blood boils when I see this': Old SA flag products for sale on Amazon UK

Twitter users are disturbed by the sale of products depicting the old South African flag on Amazon UK.

The products - which comprise three stripes of orange, white and blue with the emblems of Britain, the Orange Free State and the South African Republic at the centre - are on sale for £9.99 (about R210).

The apartheid-era SA flag was recently banned from being displayed in the country, except for academic, artistic or journalistic purposes.

The products on sale on Amazon UK range from hooded sweatshirts to hats, place mats and chair cushions.