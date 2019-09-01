Opinion

Why waving the apartheid flag amounts to hate speech

Ten days ago, Phineas Mojapelo, deputy judge president of the South Gauteng Division of the High Court, ruled that the display of the pre-1994 South African flag — the apartheid flag — constitutes hate speech. It was a powerful ruling and one in a series of hate speech cases that our courts have recently grappled with.



Earlier last month, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and a number of journalists argued in the Equality Court that the EFF’s targeting of them amounted to hate speech...