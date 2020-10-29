'We cannot let the SABC die' — exec speaks out on TV licences and saving the public broadcaster

The SABC is worth saving — and if it died, millions of South Africans would die with it.

This is according to Sylvia Tladi, the head of TV licences division, during an interview with TimesLIVE this week. She said that it was vital that the embattled public broadcaster — often seen as being on life support due to a crippling financial situation — was given a lifeline. Even if this meant finding ways to get people to pay their TV licences.

The SABC in parliament last week suggested that streaming and private satellite services like Netflix and DStv should collect TV licence fees on its behalf. While this was negatively received by the public, Tladi said this was for the best as far as TV licence collection was concerned.

“What we are in the process of doing, which started, I think, more than a year ago, is that when we were reviewing the state of the organisation, we spoke about what needs to change so that our collection can improve ... We found ourselves, a number of times, not being able to effectively collect licence fees largely because we are so legislated.