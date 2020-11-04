Man arrested after being caught with uncut diamond

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of an uncut diamond in Christiana, North West, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the man was arrested after a potential buyer purchased an “object “for R46, 000 in the farming town.

“This followed information that surfaced regarding suspects selling unpolished diamonds.”

The man is expected to appear in the Christiana magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of illegally dealing in diamonds

TimesLIVE