South Africa

Man arrested after being caught with uncut diamond

04 November 2020 - 08:08
The Hawks said the man was arrested after a potential buyer purchased an “object “for R46,000 in Christiana.
The Hawks said the man was arrested after a potential buyer purchased an “object “for R46,000 in Christiana.
Image: Bjoern Wylezich/ 123RF

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of an uncut diamond in Christiana, North West, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the man was arrested after a potential buyer purchased an “object “for R46, 000 in the farming town.

This followed information that surfaced regarding suspects selling unpolished diamonds.”

The man is expected to appear in the Christiana magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of illegally dealing in diamonds

TimesLIVE

Welkom man caught with uncut diamonds and drugs

Free State police confiscated uncut diamonds and drugs at a suspect’s residence on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Two 'nervous' suspects bust with uncut diamonds worth R1.5m

A body search of two Namibian men who appeared nervous when questioned by police in Bellville in the Western Cape uncovered uncut diamonds with an ...
News
1 year ago

Diamond deal in local pub lost its sparkle when police pitched up

An deal in uncut diamonds worth R400,000 ended abruptly when police arrived at a local pub in Somerset West.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  2. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  3. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  4. G4S guards arrested for Florida cash heist, R3.2m recovered and R5 rifle found South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van South Africa

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X