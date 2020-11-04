SCA judgment on procurement has 'no effect on B-BBEE Act'

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission has moved to clarify that a recent Supreme Court of Appeal judgment did not mean that state-owned entities could not set a 51% black ownership criteria for tenders.

The judgment on Monday declared that the preferential procurement regulations, promulgated by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in 2017, were invalid.

AfriBusiness, now known as Sakeliga, which had challenged the lawfulness of the regulations, said they had allowed organs of state the power to set their own discretionary and arbitrary minimum BEE requirement that a contractor must meet to be considered for doing business with the state.

It said this gave an organ of state the power to disqualify tenderers in advance, simply because a company was not, for example, 51% black-owned.

Sakeliga said the SCA had now rejected this pre-qualification as invalid.