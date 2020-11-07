South Africa

1,731 new Covid-19 cases, 92% rate of recovery in SA

07 November 2020 - 20:34 By TimesLIVE
SA has 1,731 new covid-19 cases on November 7 2020. File photo.
Image: 123RF/milkos

The total number of detected Covid-19 cases in SA stands at 735,906 as 1,731 new cases are identified on November 7 2020. 

In total, Gauteng has had 230,165 cases, KwaZulu-Natal stands at 123,886 and the Western Cape has recorded 119,015 cases.

40 Covid-19 related deaths were reported,  21 from Eastern Cape, two from Gauteng, seven from the Free State, six from KwaZulu Natal and four from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19,789. 

678,738 people have recovered so far - a rate of 92%.

