South Africa

Baby, three adults survive crash in which both cars caught alight

09 November 2020 - 08:19
Two vehicles caught alight after a collision in Fourways, Gauteng, late on Saturday night.
Two vehicles caught alight after a collision in Fourways, Gauteng, late on Saturday night.
Image: Netcare 911

An 11-month-old baby boy has survived a dramatic crash late on Saturday night at the intersection of Kingfisher Road and William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Sandton.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said two vehicles were involved in a collision resulting in both vehicles catching alight.

Medics were alerted at at 11.15pm.

"They assessed the scene and found that an adult male, an adult female and an 11-month-old male had sustained minor injuries.

"The driver of the other vehicle escape injury.

"All three patients were treated at the scene, and once stabilised they were transported by private ambulance services to hospital for further treatment."

The Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the blaze.

TimesLIVE

