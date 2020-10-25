South Africa

Five killed in KZN south coast crash

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
25 October 2020 - 10:34
Four vehicles were involved in the deadly crash on the N2 near Ramsgate
Image: supplied by Netcare 911

Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the N2 near Ramsgate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the paramedic service responded to the crash at around 5pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that four vehicles were involved in a collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that four people had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

Two people sustained serious injuries and another six patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The injured patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service confirmed that a fifth person died in hospital.

“At hospital one of the critically injured patients deteriorated, and despite the efforts of the doctors, the patient was declared dead. The cause of the collision is not known but authorities are investigating,” it said.

TimesLIVE

