ANALYSIS | The impoverished will reap a putrid economic crop after lockdown

When President Cyril Ramaphosa shut South Africa down on March 27, it had as much to do with the economy, and the country’s public finances, as it did with public health.

A lockdown designed to save lives and alleviate the surges for hospital beds playing out in early epicentres like China and Italy inevitably struck deep at the economy and set off a cascade of social consequences.

While many public health experts applauded the government’s decision to implement one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, some economists are now questioning if it was a well-taken decision.

Michael Sachs, the former head of the National Treasury’s budget office and now adjunct professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), called the lockdown, in hindsight, “a mistake made by elites in South Africa, all of them collectively”.

University of Johannesburg economist Seán Muller said “a form of groupthink, if not outright panic, appears to have taken hold at the time”, and that the lockdown was rushed and implemented “without transparency, consultation or considering the obvious limitations” of the available evidence.

A race lost against time

If little was known about the coronavirus at the time, weaknesses in the country’s public health system were dyed-in-the-wool. The lockdown, which eventually led to an almost 17% contraction of the economy in the second quarter of 2020, may well have been necessary. The imminent threat it posed to SA’s meagre economic resources, however, meant that timing was always going to be critical.

There is now a developing consensus that the most crucial aspect of the lockdown – timing – turned out to be its definitive defect.

While a sense of relief met Ramaphosa’s R500bn economic relief package, which included an unprecedented increase to the country’s social security system, a month of lockdown had passed before the much-vaunted intervention was announced.