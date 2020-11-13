South Africa

More than 2,200 cases of Covid-19 recorded in 24 hours

13 November 2020 - 20:02 By TimesLIVE
More than 2,200 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
More than 2,200 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/perig76

More than 2,200 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the latest statistics on Friday evening, saying that 2,213 new cases had been reported, taking the national total of confirmed cases to 746,945.

He also reported that another 77 Covid-19 related deaths had been reported. Of these, 16 occurred in the past 48 hours. It now means that 20,153 fatalities have been confirmed.

There have also been 692,177 confirmed recoveries, at a recovery rate of 92.7%.

The figures are based on 5,086,887 total tests, of which 23,430 were done in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self isolating.
Politics
1 day ago

Covid-19 vaccine a 'moral moment' for humanity, say experts

The emergence of a Covid-19 vaccine looks set to be a “moral moment” in human history when global leaders can level the playing field or deepen ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Covid-19 vaccine could be made in SA, says President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night announced that Africa needed at least $12bn (about R187,5bn) to develop an effective vaccine to curb the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa
  2. 'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi ... South Africa
  3. 'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost ... South Africa
  4. POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tonight — what do you think he will ... South Africa
  5. One last big bash for Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X