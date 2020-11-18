South Africa

Traffic backlogged as taxi operators strike over Covid-19 relief funding

18 November 2020 - 08:02
Taxi operators blocked off the N1 north at the N17 ahead of a planned protest march in Pretoria today
Taxi operators blocked off the N1 north at the N17 ahead of a planned protest march in Pretoria today
Image: City of Joburg

Parts of the N1 highway were blocked off on Wednesday as taxi operators in and around Gauteng gear up for a planned protest march over Covid-19 relief funding that was promised to them.

Drivers have blockaded some roads and are on a go-slow drive towards Pretoria.

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) operators plan to deliver a list of grievances to transport minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the organisation said among their concerns was the Covid-19 relief fund which had been promised for the benefit of deserving taxi drivers and operators.

“The NTA will as a result embark on a peaceful protest march to deliver its grievances, contained in two memorandums, to the minister of transport and the president respectively.” 

Protesting taxi drivers and operators are expected to gather at the old Putco depot in Marabastad in Pretoria at 9am. 

They will then proceed to the department of transport before heading to the Union Buildings to deliver their second memorandum to the office of the president.

The Gauteng education department expressed concern about the possible impact of the taxi strike on pupils writing matric exams.

“It is unfortunate that we will experience such an inconvenience during this critical time of examinations

“Parents are encouraged to assist and make alternative transport arrangements, especially for matric candidates. All our chief invigilators are empowered to manage such situations,  including facilitation of necessary concessions. Candidates must ensure they reach their exam centres. We will monitor the situation closely,” it said in a statement.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said pupils would be allowed to arrive a maximum of one hour late if affected by the taxi strike. They can also write at their nearest school.

TimesLIVE

Taxi industry now wants extra relief for cross-border and long-distance operators

The sector says the R1.14bn already offered by the government is not enough
News
3 months ago

Government cannot offer more than R1bn relief to taxi industry: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the government is not able to provide more than the R1bn relief it is offering the taxi industry.
Politics
4 months ago

IN PICTURES | Cape Town taxi ranks open while Gauteng strike shuts down routes

Cape Town commuters were able to swiftly get to work while it was a vastly different scenario in Gauteng, as day one of a taxi strike got under way ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  3. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  4. 'He would've gone after him quicker if he had alcohol': Bheki Cele roasted for ... South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Bushiri escape South Africa

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X