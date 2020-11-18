Traffic backlogged as taxi operators strike over Covid-19 relief funding

Parts of the N1 highway were blocked off on Wednesday as taxi operators in and around Gauteng gear up for a planned protest march over Covid-19 relief funding that was promised to them.

Drivers have blockaded some roads and are on a go-slow drive towards Pretoria.

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) operators plan to deliver a list of grievances to transport minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the organisation said among their concerns was the Covid-19 relief fund which had been promised for the benefit of deserving taxi drivers and operators.

“The NTA will as a result embark on a peaceful protest march to deliver its grievances, contained in two memorandums, to the minister of transport and the president respectively.”