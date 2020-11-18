South Africa

WATCH | PE health workers shoot off derogatory song & insults at minister Zweli Mkhize

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
18 November 2020 - 10:32
Health minister Zweli Mkhize was insulted by health workers in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. File picture.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Dozens of health care workers braved the rain to protest outside Livingstone hospital in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, demanding to meet health minister Zweli Mkhize.

According to The Herald, the group sang several songs, including one calling Mkhize an “uncircumcised boy”.

The minister was in the area to meet stakeholders about the province's response to the Covid-19 pandemic amid a surge in infections. The protesters demanded to meet Mkhize to air their grievances  

National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) regional secretary Sweetness Stokwe said community health workers wanted to be treated properly and adequately remunerated for their services.

She later told protesters that the minister had to attend “a Brics meeting” but the workers were vital to the department of health and would continue with their strike until addressed.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape government slammed the insults aimed at Mkhize, labelling them “reprehensible acts of tribalism”.

“The Eastern Cape government condemns the reprehensible acts of tribalism exhibited by a group of health workers who sang derogatory songs and hurled insults meant to demean our health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, in Port Elizabeth today.

“This act of tribalism, hurling of insults at and disrespecting Dr Mkhize or any other person has no place in our society. There is no person, including the workers, who has a right to insult another person. The conduct of this group of workers is silly, unwarranted and reprehensible,” premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusi Sicwetsha said.

