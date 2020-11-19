South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town mayor apologises after metro cops throw man from his wheelchair

19 November 2020 - 15:58
Two of the city's metro police officers have been suspended over the incident.
Two of the city's metro police officers have been suspended over the incident.
Image: Screengrab of video

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has apologised for the conduct of two metro police officers caught on video throwing a man from his wheelchair during a verbal altercation on Thursday.

The officers, employed by the city, were suspended pending the outcome of a full investigation.

In the footage, shared widely, one officer is seen placing his leg against the wheelchair. A second officer grabs the wheelchair and tips the man on to the ground.

The man hangs on to the wheel of the wheelchair before the officer pulls it further away during an apparent verbal altercation.

“Why are you doing this to this old man?” asks an unidentified man in the clip.

Before the video ends, a man walks towards the person filming the incident and says: “Get out, because you are recording at the police station ... otherwise we are going to arrest you. You better get out.”

Plato said in a statement that he discussed the incident with the city’s safety and security executive director Richard Bosman, who confirmed the officers were immediately suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

“I want to apologise unreservedly to the member of the public, whose name is not yet known to me, for what he experienced this morning,” said Plato.

“The manner in which this situation was handled is not what we expect from our staff.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Cop arrested for molesting victims - while 'investigating' their rape cases

A Free State police captain accused of sexually assaulting a child while asking her if she missed her rapist is now under arrest over this, as well ...
News
1 week ago

Case against cops accused of killing Natheniël Julies postponed

The case against the three police officers accused of killing Eldorado Park teen Natheniël Julies has been postponed to December 8 for further ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Man dragged naked from shack makes appeal for 'dignity' to Cyril Ramaphosa

The man who was dragged naked from his Cape Town shack on Wednesday has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to help him reclaim his dignity.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  3. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  4. Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi News
  5. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News

Latest Videos

Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
X