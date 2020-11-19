South Africa

Six children die, allegedly while unsupervised, just days apart in North West

19 November 2020 - 15:42 By Iavan Pijoos
The children were playing a game when they were trapped inside a freezer. Stock photo.
The children were playing a game when they were trapped inside a freezer. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/arkinlindh

Confirmation of the death of three children in an unused chest freezer has raised to six the number of young children to die, allegedly while unsupervised, in the space of a few days in the North West. 

The provincial education department said three children suffocated to death while playing in the chest freezer at Mammutla village, near Taung, at the weekend.

Education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the pupils from Mammutla Primary School were playing a game of “getting in and out” when they became trapped in the freezer.

MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said, "On behalf of the department l would like to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the entire school community.

“This is an unfortunate incident especially now that we are writing the final examinations at the moment. It is so heartbreaking to lose three learners all at the same time.”

Matsemela said the department had arranged counselling for pupils, teachers, school governing body members and the bereaved families.

The pupils will be laid to rest in Mammutla on Saturday.

Three children found dead in old car, after granny went to a funeral nearby

An incident in which three children, aged four, five and six, died is under investigation by police in the North West.
News
5 hours ago

TimesLIVE reported earlier on Thursday that police in the province were investigating the death of another three children - aged four, five and six - at Botsalano village, near Morokweng.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said their grandmother allegedly left them at home in the yard and went to a funeral service in the same village on Wednesday.

She returned home later to find their bodies inside an old, unused vehicle parked in the yard.

Mokgwabone urged the community and parents to take proper care of their children to avoid such tragic incidents.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Double death at Uitenhage school

A Uitenhage school has lost its principal and deputy principal after both died shortly after testing positive for Covid-19 as Nelson Mandela Bay ...
News
2 weeks ago

Daveyton nanny murder trial stalls as her psychological state is questioned

There were delays on Thursday in the trial of Mannana Tsabane, the Daveyton nanny accused of murdering the toddler she was employed to look after.
News
2 weeks ago

Kill or be killed: that’s the reality for kids in the Cape’s ganglands

Teachers go beyond the call of duty to keep them on the straight and narrow. Will it ever be enough?
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  3. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  4. Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi News
  5. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News

Latest Videos

Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
X