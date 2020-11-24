South Africa

Joburg rapist who blackmailed victims with naked pics sentenced to life in jail

24 November 2020 - 17:01
A 36-year-old man who filmed the private parts of his victims was slapped with three life terms and an additional 134 years behind bars.
A 36-year-old man who filmed the private parts of his victims was slapped with three life terms and an additional 134 years behind bars.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

A 36-year-old man who raped multiple women and filmed their private parts in an attempt to blackmail and silence them was slapped with three life terms and an additional 134 years behind bars.

Percy Matimba Chauke of Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, was sentenced in the high court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said Chauke was found guilty on nine counts of rape, six counts of robbery and one charge of theft.

The crimes were committed between May 2016 and July 2017.

“Chauke would target unemployed women and lure them with the false pretence of employment. He would convince them he was taking them to a prospective recruiter’s place and point out a place with a thoroughfare that passes through an open veld,” said Mjonondwana.

Parolee arrested for child rape at Pretoria hotel

A man previously convicted of rape has been arrested for the rape of two girls aged 11 and 13 at a Pretoria hotel.
News
9 hours ago

“When in the veld, he would threaten them with violence, using either a firearm or knife, rape and rob them of their money and belongings.

“He would then leave them in the veld. The victims would head to the road for help.”

In other instances, Chauke reportedly spoke to women waiting for taxis on the side of roads around the Krugersdorp area.

“He would thereafter threaten them with a firearm or knife, lead them to secluded areas or bushes, rape them and rob them of their belongings,” said Mjonondwana.

Chauke photographed the private parts of three of the rape victims. He threatened to post the images on social media if the women reported him to the police.

State prosecutor advocate Pakanyiswa Marasela described this as “despicable”.

KZN rapist who terrorised the women of Pinetown gets six life sentences

He would promise them a job, and instead, they would end up brutally raped and robbed of their possessions.
News
2 days ago

Marasela led the evidence of 10 witnesses, and called the victims to testify in aggravation of sentence about the impact the crimes had on their lives.

She pleaded with the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment as there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to warrant a deviation, according to the NPA.

Marasela also argued that the incidents occurred over a protracted period, were not opportunistic but deliberate, and that Chauke took no responsibility for the consequences of his crimes, and deserved to be permanently removed from society.

“The court found Chauke’s conduct to be inhumane and he stripped the women of their dignity by subjecting them to rape.” 

Mjonondwana said acting judge Peet Johnson said Chauke has no conscience. In court he was trying by all means possible to delay the case, thereby also delaying the process of closure for the victims and witnesses.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Shepherd Bushiri says rape charges are part of a police plot to tarnish him

The fugitive Enlightened Christian Gathering leader also slammed reports that fresh warrants of arrest had been issued
News
23 hours ago

We are a long way from realising a world free of discrimination against women - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says eradicating gender-based violence is not only a moral and human rights imperative, but it is key to SA realising its ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ten-year ordeal ends as HIV-positive man gets life for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter

A 53-year-old HIV-positive man who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter between 2008 and 2018 was sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court in ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  4. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  5. Rewrite fears as WhatsApp cheats share matric maths paper News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X