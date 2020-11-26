South Africa

Son, 16, first on scene where his mom and five siblings were murdered

26 November 2020 - 15:05 By Ziyanda Zweni
The shack where the murdered 42-year-old mother and five of her children were discovered by her oldest son.
The shack where the murdered 42-year-old mother and five of her children were discovered by her oldest son.
Image: Ziyanda Zweni

The 16-year-old firstborn son of a woman slain along with her other children in Kwaaiman near Elliotdale and Coffee Bay on Tuesday night was the first to discover their bodies.

Distraught family members confirmed this to DispatchLIVE at Sidebakweni village in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning.

The 42-year-old mother and her five children, including an infant, were killed in their home. Police said they had found an axe, which is believed to have been the murder weapon, on the scene.

The woman's husband is still missing and wanted for questioning.

DispatchLIVE understands three of the five children were fathered by the husband. Relatives, who said the family had been living in fear of the missing man, said they had no means of burying the victims.

The boy who discovered the bodies is deeply traumatised, they said.

DispatchLIVE

MORE

'Gruesome and heartless murders': Search for husband after wife and five children 'axed to death'

Six people, including a six-month-old baby, were brutally murdered at home in the Eastern Cape on the eve of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence ...
News
6 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize hints at tightened Covid-19 lockdown in Eastern Cape

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says local lockdown restrictions will be discussed for Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape - a province that accounts ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Ignoring Covid ban, traditional leaders tell parents to plan for initiation season

The impasse between traditional leaders and government over reopening initiation schools nationally ramped up on Wednesday as the national working ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  2. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  3. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  4. Child’s grandmother will share in R15m estate, not his father South Africa
  5. Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X