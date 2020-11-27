South Africa

REAL TIME | South African spends R300,000 on #BlackFriday purchases

27 November 2020 - 09:40
One South African has already spent R299,950 on Black Friday purchases.
One South African has already spent R299,950 on Black Friday purchases.
Image: 123RF/INSTINIA

One South African blew a whopping R299,950 on Black Friday purchases - making this person the biggest spender in the country as it stands. 

This information was made public by online payment gateway PayFast, which launched an online dashboard to track payment data for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend in real time.

The person who spent the most in the past hour forked out R129,000. The nature of the purchase is not declared.

A screenshot from the BFCM page, which provides live updates on where the most money is being spent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
A screenshot from the BFCM page, which provides live updates on where the most money is being spent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Image: Screenshot

The BFCM Ticker, a first for SA, provides a breakdown of:

  • transaction amounts;
  • highest basket value;
  • mobile vs desktop purchases; and
  • top payment methods.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA's Black Friday queues are online in 2020, amid Covid-19 pandemic

This year, many bargain-hungry SA shoppers are logging on to pay for their chosen goods online.
News
3 hours ago

Flat Friday? Shoppers feel economic squeeze on #BlackFriday2020

Black Friday started off particularly slowly across SA as store managers waited for customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. When they arrived, many ...
News
5 hours ago

BLACK FRIDAY | Save 50% on a Sunday Times subscription

Offer includes your digital Sunday Times Daily edition every weekday! Valid from Black Friday until Cyber Monday
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA ... News
  2. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  3. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  4. Child’s grandmother will share in R15m estate, not his father South Africa
  5. WATCH | N12 in Joburg reopened at lunchtime after two trucks torched South Africa

Latest Videos

Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
A fugitive for 4 years: How man allegedly killed his ex, fled SA and dodged the ...
X