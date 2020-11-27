REAL TIME | South African spends R300,000 on #BlackFriday purchases
27 November 2020 - 09:40
One South African blew a whopping R299,950 on Black Friday purchases - making this person the biggest spender in the country as it stands.
This information was made public by online payment gateway PayFast, which launched an online dashboard to track payment data for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend in real time.
The person who spent the most in the past hour forked out R129,000. The nature of the purchase is not declared.
The BFCM Ticker, a first for SA, provides a breakdown of:
- transaction amounts;
- highest basket value;
- mobile vs desktop purchases; and
- top payment methods.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.