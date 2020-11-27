Flat Friday? SA malls empty as stores await #BlackFriday customers

It was also a quiet start to the Black Friday sales for Cape Town shoppers at Canal Walk, who formed a short line before entering one of the stores.

Pleasure Masina, a store manager at one of the stores at Atlyn mall in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, was disappointed by the turnout.

Masina said she was expecting a large number of people at the doors when they opened.

“We woke up early and got here at 6am so that we can open at 7am,” she said, adding they would close the store at 7pm.

“We are very disappointed because now it's already 7am and there are no customers yet. We are hoping that they are still coming,” she said, as they needed to make sales to offset their costs. “Our budget is too high,” she said.

Voices calling out specials and staff ringing hand-held bells at the doors echoed through the Atlyn mall on Friday morning.

But there were no queues.