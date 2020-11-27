Zane Kilian to plead not guilty to murdering detective Charl Kinnear

The former Valke rugby player handed in his affidavit for the state to consider on Friday.

Bryer said the affidavit made certain allegations, but the document was not public as it will be officially submitted to the court when Kilian appears again on Tuesday.

“I can tell you today we handed in an affidavit and the court was quite congenial about it. They accepted the affidavit and asked for an adjournment to consider the facts of the affidavit so they can oppose instead of wasting time,” said Bryer.

“They responded with their affidavit, and on Tuesday they will respond to all the allegations we’ve made in our affidavit. Hopefully we’ll be able to finalise the matter expeditiously on Tuesday.”

Brier said Kilian was “depressed as can be”, having spent 66 days in prison awaiting a formal bail application.

“Unfortunately those are the wheels of justice. Hopefully they are moving and are not stationary so we can get an outcome as soon as possible,” said Bryer.

He alleged that Kilian’s bail affidavit had already been leaked to the media.

“Some of the people outside here have made comments about it. I don’t know how it was leaked to you, but you’ve got it and you’ve seen the grounds for his application.”

'Pinging isn't pulling the trigger'

Bryer said the gist of the affidavit is that Kilian is a “pinger” and not a shooter.

“Pinging somebody isn’t pulling the trigger. From that point of view, since this case has happened the whole pinging world has been exposed,” he said.

“I was in Johannesburg with the police head of province and with the investigating officer of the Dr [Abdulhay] Munshi case and the one platform alone has had more than 500,000 pings.

“They haven’t disclosed who did the pinging. There are a multitude of users so it’s very suspicious that the police were able to say Zane pinged Kinnear 2,200 times. After two months they still haven’t come up with the balance of the pinging.

“There are definitely plenty of pingers out there and he certainly is not responsible for every death in SA. What I also find significant is that he only got onto the platform in February this year. The media are trying to hold him guilty for previous murders prior to February this year.”

Kilian allegedly also pinged Booth’s cellphone, among others, including that of alleged underworld boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

Bryer told TimesLIVE that an attempt was being made to connect Kilian to alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack’s network.

On March 5, Modack wrote on his Facebook page that all Johannesburg debt collections were to be done through Kilian.