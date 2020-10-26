Zane Kilian linked to attempted hit on William Booth, says lawyer

The bail hearing for the man charged with Lt-Col Charl Kinnear’s killing was off to a false start on Monday.

Former rugby player and debt collector Zane Kilian’s bail application was set to be heard in the Bellville regional court.

But Kilian, from Springs, on Gauteng’s East Rand, was slapped with more charges instead.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the prosecution in the Western Cape, said one of the charges related to a certificate Kilian submitted to the Bishop Lavis magistrate's court.

“It [the bail hearing] was supposed to start today but an arrangement has been made with the magistrate of [the] regional court. He will only be available on November 27 when the bail application will take place,” said Ntabazalila.

“The media application [to take pictures inside court and film the proceedings] will also be done on that day.