Four soldiers rearrested in conspiracy case linked to illegal mining

Instead of saluting their superiors, four soldiers will bow to a magistrate on Monday.

The colonel, warrant officer and two corporals have been nabbed for conspiracy to commit crime. Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the directorate rounded them up on Friday.

He said they were “initially detained and released in August for conspiracy to commit crime, fraud and trespassing at an illegal mining hotspot at Kudu Shaft, Welkom”. They were found on the premises of the privately-owned mine on July 6, said Ramovha.