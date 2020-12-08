Dad delivers baby at Port Elizabeth Airbnb

At just 2.4kg she was determined to enter the world on her own terms — even if it meant sending her dad into a panic, scrambling for answers on the internet as he delivered his own baby in an Airbnb in Port Elizabeth on Friday night.

For the brave mom, a “home birth” was never on the cards, but it did result in escaping the stresses about hospitals and Covid-19.

It was an unexpected experience, but one Matthew Boggenpoel and Shakeela Dolley will cherish forever, as they managed to band together to safely deliver their healthy baby girl at 36 weeks, almost a month before her due date.

