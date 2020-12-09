South Africa

Former Crime Intelligence CFO sentenced to 10 years for corruption

09 December 2020 - 21:50
The former Chief Financial Officer of Crime Intelligence, Maj-Gen Solomon Lazarus, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on Wednesday.
The former Chief Financial Officer of Crime Intelligence, Maj-Gen Solomon Lazarus, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The former CFO of crime intelligence, Maj-Gen Solomon Lazarus, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment by the Pretoria Regional Court on corruption charges.

He has launched an appeal.

Lazarus, who was responsible for the Secret Service Account (SSA), was convicted of corruption amounting to more than R200,000, the NPA Investigating Directorate said on Wednesday.

“Lazarus was involved in acquiring motor vehicles for Crime Intelligence from Atlantis Motors,  a service provider for the front company of Crime Intelligence, Universal Technical Enterprises CC (UTE)," said Sindisiwe Twala, Investigating Directorate spokesperson.

Lazarus then “derived benefit from money which belonged to the state for the purchase of the vehicles”, said Twala.

According to him, the conviction was based on gratifications that included the purchase of his daughter's R55,000 Kia Picanto, the purchase of a Honda CBR for his son for R27,432, the payment of a shortfall of R116,313 for the purchasing of a Nissan Murano 3.5I v6 4X4 CVT vehicle for himself, and the purchase of a Honda ATV in April 2009 to the value of R39,193 for himself.

The benefits totalled R237,939,” Twala said.

TimesLIVE 

MORE

SIU raids National Lotteries Commission in corruption and maladministration investigation

The Special Investigating Unit on Tuesday raided the offices of the National Lotteries Commission as part of its investigation into allegations of ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma corruption case postponed

The criminal proceedings against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales have been postponed to February 23 next year.
Politics
1 day ago

More protection needed for whistle-blowers, says anti-corruption fighter

SA needs better protection for whistleblowers if the country is to win the fight against corruption.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Truck driver gives cops the slip as 'load of brooms' conceals stolen bakkie South Africa
  2. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  3. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  4. Court slams Gordhan for comments 'no self-respecting member of the executive' ... South Africa
  5. Tourists abandon Port St Johns as rowdy revellers take over South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X