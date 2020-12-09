South Africa

Teachers protest about no salaries for five months

Department says the schools are under administration

09 December 2020 - 10:32 By Mpho Koka
Teachers from independent schools and members of the SA National Civic Organisation protest outside the Gauteng education department about the non-payment of salaries.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Teachers at private schools in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, protested outside the Gauteng department of education offices in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday over the non-payment of subsidies for months.

The teachers said they have not been paid for five months due to the department's failure to pay subsidies to four schools. They said they last received salaries in June.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the schools had not received subsidies due to pending investigations.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

