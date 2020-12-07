LISTEN | Teachers, matrics 'have had enormous pressure' ahead of exams

With the end of the 2020 National Senior Certificate examinations quickly approaching, it is clear this examination period has given rise to its fair share of logistical glitches, with reports of cheating and leaked examination papers.

Dr Sara Black, postdoctoral fellow at the Centre for Education Rights and Transformation at the University of Johannesburg and research fellow on the Cases of Open Learning (COOL) project at the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching at the University of Cape Town, explained why keeping the assessment method identical to previous years is a contributing factor.

“Educators and matric students in this particular exam cycle in 2020 have faced enormous pressure to ensure some kind of adequate curriculum coverage in the run-up to exams that were effectively already plagued before the pandemic arrived and which the DBE [department of basic education] has insisted keeping in its previous format, despite Covid-19,” she said.