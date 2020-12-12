COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.82 million death toll at 1,588,088
December 12 2020 - 09:04
US govt secures access to 100 mln more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Moderna Inc said on Friday the U.S. government will get an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021 if authorised.
Shares of the company were up 2.8% at $161.30 (about R2,450) after the bell.
The government has ordered a total of 200 million doses till date, the vaccine developer said, adding that of first order lot, about 20 million doses will be delivered by December end and the remaining in the first quarter of 2021.
—Reuters
December 12 2020 - 09:00
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.82 million death toll at 1,588,088
More than 69.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,088 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
—Reuters