South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.82 million death toll at 1,588,088

12 December 2020 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE
Healthcare workers take part in a rehearsal for the administration of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, Indiana, US.
Healthcare workers take part in a rehearsal for the administration of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, Indiana, US.
Image: REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

December 12 2020 - 09:04

US govt secures access to 100 mln more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Friday the U.S. government will get an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021 if authorised.

Shares of the company were up 2.8% at $161.30 (about R2,450) after the bell.

The government has ordered a total of 200 million doses till date, the vaccine developer said, adding that of first order lot, about 20 million doses will be delivered by December end and the remaining in the first quarter of 2021.

—Reuters

December 12 2020 - 09:00

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.82 million death toll at 1,588,088

More than 69.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,088​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

—Reuters

Most read

  1. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. What it could cost you for a 'face-to-face' with fugitive Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'I lock out any vaccine that is of the devil': Mogoeng's vaccine prayer ... South Africa
  5. Woman safely rescued from roof of 19-storey high Durban Hilton hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X