Social distancing aggravates lost kids headache on Cape Town beaches

The City of Cape Town has its work cut out this festive season.

As if safeguarding children on the beaches was not difficult enough, the city has to ensure social distancing — meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 — is adhered to.

The city will again roll out its Identikidz programme “which registers and issues young beach visitors with an identification armband”.

Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member responsible for community services and health, said the programme will be run on 16 beaches “on priority days during December and January”.