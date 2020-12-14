Prof Salim Abdool Karim jointly honoured with US scientist Anthony Fauci

Acclaimed international scientist and chairperson of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, has won the prestigious John Maddox Prize 2020 for standing up for sound science in public.

The infectious diseases epidemiologist and director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research — together with Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in the US — were on Monday jointly recognised for going beyond the line of duty as government advisers on health.

The pair communicated the complex and changing science of Covid-19 to the public and policymakers, in the midst of international uncertainty and anxiety.

Now in ninth year, the John Maddox Prize, a joint initiative of the charity Sense about Science and the scientific journal Nature, received more than 100 nominations from 34 different countries.

“Anthony Fauci is receiving the prize in recognition of his work to help the public understand both the science behind complex and controversial public health issues and how the nature of science influences government responses. While other government scientists have avoided the spotlight, he has steadfastly responded to questions from the public,” said the award organisers ahead of the virtual prizegiving ceremony on Monday.