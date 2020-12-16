Bogus 'sanitising and fogging' scam hits businesses in Cape Town

“We have had reports of this service being offered to businesses in Mitchells Plain, Athlone, Bonteheuwel, and Pelican Park. We appeal to business owners to come forward so that we can determine the extent of this issue.”

He said business owners unsure about how to ensure their establishment presented a low risk of exposure to staff and clients, could contact their local environmental health office for advice and guidance.

“However, as Covid-19 is spread through droplets on both surfaces and in the air, the best plan of action is to ensure regularly cleaning of all surfaces and to ensure that clients and staff wear masks at all times. In addition, maintaining social distancing is crucial, as well as hand sanitising for all persons entering the premises and ensuring sufficient ventilation and airflow,” he said.

“I also want to appeal to the public to support their local businesses by ensuring that they do their bit in adhering to Covid-19 protocols when out shopping, particularly as we head into the home straight before Christmas.”

He said the city had launched a compliance hotline, which could be accessed by calling 021 444 3528.

TimesLIVE