Damn, it’s a scam, and the man said ‘yes ma’am’

A fraudster who fleeced a woman of R12,500 admitted he was scamming people, knowing he couldn’t be traced

I spoke to a fraudster a few days ago.



Such a polite chap — he called me “ma’am” and cheerfully told me that he’s a crook. “Yes, it is a scam, ma’am,” he said, when I confronted him on the phone. “Sorry, thank you very much.” And that was the end of the conversation...