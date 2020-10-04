Damn, it’s a scam, and the man said ‘yes ma’am’
A fraudster who fleeced a woman of R12,500 admitted he was scamming people, knowing he couldn’t be traced
04 October 2020 - 17:22
I spoke to a fraudster a few days ago.
Such a polite chap — he called me “ma’am” and cheerfully told me that he’s a crook. “Yes, it is a scam, ma’am,” he said, when I confronted him on the phone. “Sorry, thank you very much.” And that was the end of the conversation...
