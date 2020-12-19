SA adventurer rows for Rio again after bad weather halts first attempt

“The weather conditions are now more consistent, the wind direction is no longer constantly changing and I have 3-4 days of suitable southerly and south-easterly wind and sea conditions to get offshore and away from the coast,” said Botha.

“I do feel anxious but I feel very positive and excited to get going.”

Botha will follow the “great circle route”, starting by heading northwest with the assistance of the southeaster.

“After 1,000km, once I am north of the latitude of Lüderitz Bay in Namibia and about 300 nautical miles offshore, I turn westerly so I can have the benefit of the wind behind me to take me across the Atlantic,” he said.

“On the Brazilian side of the Atlantic, the wind is north-easterly, so I have to arrive on the Brazilian coast north of Rio to have the wind behind me to head into Cabo Frio, where the old Rio de Janeiro yacht club is, which is where I will be finishing.”