South Africa

SA adventurer rows for Rio again after bad weather halts first attempt

19 December 2020 - 14:36
Zirk Botha leaves Kommetjie, in the southern Cape peninsula, on December 19 2020
Zirk Botha leaves Kommetjie, in the southern Cape peninsula, on December 19 2020
Image: Supplied

Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha embarked on a solo row from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro on Saturday after extreme weather halted his first attempt.

Botha, 59, left Kommetjie, in the southern Cape peninsula, on his boat named Ratel. Strong winds quickly halted his first departure on December 5.

The journey is expected to take 100 days in “frequently dangerous conditions” and Botha is the first person to attempt the crossing alone. He expects to row an average of 14 hours a day, covering 20-40 nautical miles, weather permitting.  

“The weather conditions are now more consistent, the wind direction is no longer constantly changing and I have 3-4 days of suitable southerly and south-easterly wind and sea conditions to get offshore and away from the coast,” said Botha.

“I do feel anxious but I feel very positive and excited to get going.”

Botha will follow the “great circle route”, starting by heading northwest with the assistance of the southeaster.

“After 1,000km, once I am north of the latitude of Lüderitz Bay in Namibia and about 300 nautical miles offshore, I turn westerly so I can have the benefit of the wind behind me to take me across the Atlantic,” he said.

“On the Brazilian side of the Atlantic, the wind is north-easterly, so I have to arrive on the Brazilian coast north of Rio to have the wind behind me to head into Cabo Frio, where the old Rio de Janeiro yacht club is, which is where I will be finishing.”

When row, row, row your boat doesn’t take you gently across the sea

Unexpected weather has seen a Cape Town adventurer shelve his rowboat record attempt, for the moment
News
1 week ago

Botha said he is undertaking the extreme challenge in support of the environment and sustainable development.

“I want to use the challenge to spotlight the impact of fossil fuels and irresponsible consumerism on the planet which will be the future home of our children and future generations. Renewable energies are essential to a sustainable future,” said Botha.

“For my solo row from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro I will be 100% self-sustaining for over three months. This provides a perfect showcase to support a message that 100% renewable energy is a practical option.

“In fact, in this case it is the only viable option: I will be totally reliant on solar-charged batteries as the source of electricity for my water maker (desalinator), autopilot, safety equipment, radio and satellite communications equipment.”

Despite the jokes, climate crisis is no laughing matter

SA received an icy warning of its global dip from The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield, reporting from the World Economic Forum (WEF) shindig.
Opinion & Analysis
10 months ago

Botha is a former SA Navy combatant officer and a qualified combat diver.  He crossed the Atlantic three times while he served in the navy.

He is a qualified 200T yacht captain  and has sailed extensively. He is also an avid adventure racer and rock climber.

 “The boat has been named Ratel which is the Afrikaans name for honey badger, an animal known for its courage and tenacity, which I will need to complete this challenge,” he said.

SA yacht wants to win Cape2Rio — and help save the environment

The team behind an SA racing vessel have set their sights on winning the Cape2Rio race - and help save the environment at the same time.
News
1 year ago

“I will probably consume 10 litres of water and 8,000 calories of food per day.  If you consider that a normal person consumes approximately 2,500 calories a day, it’s a lot. Even so, I expect to lose over 12kg crossing the Atlantic.”

Botha built his boat “almost single-handedly”  This included installing solar panels, navigational and satellite equipment and a desalinator.

 “To prepare for a challenge like this was quite a daunting task. I am fortunate to have the support of sponsors.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

R1-million, 8 months & 59 countries: would you take this epic world cruise?

Viking is set to launch a cruise with the globe's longest continuous itinerary - 245 days - next year
Lifestyle
2 years ago

WATCH: Intrepid South African oarsmen step ashore after 92-day Cape to Rio epic

Two South Africans completed the most southerly row across the Atlantic ocean on Tuesday. Braam Malherbe and Wayne Robertson made it to Rio de ...
Sport
3 years ago

SA Olympic rowers cruise into lightweight double scull semi finals

Rowing looks like Beethoven’s fifth symphony, but inside our heads it’s like Metallica,” Ursula Grobler said after she and Kirsten McCann easily won ...
Sport
4 years ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Zuma comes out firing as he accuses Zondo of making ‘false statements’ News
  3. New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast South Africa
  4. ‘Too-good-to-be-true’ Jozi housing project shut down by city News
  5. Eskom exec ‘quietly enjoyed’ free electricity at his home for 14 years News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X