News

When row, row, row your boat doesn’t take you gently across the sea

Unexpected weather has seen a Cape Town adventurer shelve his rowboat record attempt, for the moment

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
10 December 2020 - 20:25

It was around midnight, about 18 hours after setting off for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in a rowboat the size of a cupboard, that Zirk Botha realised he had gone backwards. Not north towards Cape Columbine, but south, dropping below Robben Island, off Cape Town, before calling it quits and phoning the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

“They said they had been watching me through the night,” Botha told Sunday Times Daily this week. “At that stage I was 13 nautical miles offshore, but the wind pushed me all the way back — I was south of Robben Island again.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Comedian’s ‘Park by the Pozie’ campaign ‘fuels political fires’ News
  2. She bragged about the perks of being a ‘doctor’ until the lies unravelled News
  3. Investigators point finger at pilots in four fatal crashes News
  4. Media should treat cases involving child victims with kid gloves News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...

Related articles

  1. For crying out loud, what are babies trying to tell us? News
  2. Sounds about right: great whites aren’t scared of man-made noises News
  3. More than 5,000 lobster found hidden in body bag in back of hearse South Africa
  4. Koeberg jitters after Cape quakes and new find News
  5. Lockdown an ass? Build a donkey dining room​ South Africa
X