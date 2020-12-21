South Africa

Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops

21 December 2020 - 10:31 By Riaan Marais

A Jeffreys Bay man standing in the parking area at Point, a popular surfing spot in Kabeljous, was arrested for allegedly contravening the Disaster Management Act and interfering with the police.

Johan Rossouw, 52, was arrested just after 5pm on Saturday, shortly after discussing the waves with his son and a friend...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  2. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  3. New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast South Africa
  4. 5 fire quotes from Norma Mngoma's 'tell all' interview on Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  5. Records tumble on grimmest day yet for Covid-19 in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X