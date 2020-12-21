Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops
21 December 2020 - 10:31
A Jeffreys Bay man standing in the parking area at Point, a popular surfing spot in Kabeljous, was arrested for allegedly contravening the Disaster Management Act and interfering with the police.
Johan Rossouw, 52, was arrested just after 5pm on Saturday, shortly after discussing the waves with his son and a friend...
