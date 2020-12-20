Life's no beach - the blanket ban is patently unfair

’Tis a foul season. The drive from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth becomes more depressing by the mile. There’s hardly any traffic. When beaches flash by they are empty. The Garden Route and PE are dead quiet, their beaches bare, their visitors never arrived.



And this is just the second wave. There’ll be another. And one after that. There’s no vaccine in prospect for SA any time soon. Payment deadlines have been missed, whatever the wailings to the contrary. After President Cyril Ramaphosa banned beach use in all of the Eastern Cape, the Garden Route in the Western Cape and KZN beaches on days when its beaches are traditionally overcrowded, the South African coastal economy is on its knees again...