339 Covid-19 deaths and 9,441 cases confirmed in 24 hours

SA recorded 339 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll from the pandemic to 25,246.

The health ministry also reported 9,441 new infections, meaning that there have now been 940,212 confirmed cases to date.

The new cases come from 39,045 tests, at a positivity rate 24.17%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 142 were in the Western Cape, 107 in the Eastern Cape, 45 in KwaZulu-Natal, 30 in Gauteng, eight in the Free State and seven in Limpopo.

So far, 808,241 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE