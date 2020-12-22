Fikile Mbalula slams critics who say he’s doing a road safety campaign for pics and likes

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has hit back at suggestions that he only takes part in a massive road safety campaign for “pictures”, saying his department has engaged scores of motorists and pedestrians on the importance of keeping safe on the roads during the festive season.

The campaign was recently launched by the department, as a measure to help curb road accidents which could put additional pressure on hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

Mbalula had tweeted pictures of the ministry's team during a drive around Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, and emphasised the importance of police visibility on the roads, saying it would help curb road deaths.