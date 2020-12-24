New Covid-19 infections just 'tip of iceberg', warn health experts

Health experts have warned that SA will experience high levels of Covid-19 infections if people continue to ignore safety protocols.

“With the new variant and the festive season, we anticipate that there will be high levels of transmission unless we change our behaviour and adopt non-pharmaceutical interventions of mask wearing and social distancing because that is the only way we will break this rise in infections,” said health department director-general Dr Anban Pillay.

He anticipated that Covid-19 cases would shoot up to 20,000 (over a 24-hour cycle) if behaviour did not change.

SA recorded more than 14,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, the highest single-day increase in cases. The previous high of 13,944 cases was recorded on July 24.