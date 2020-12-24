Graduate dies after falling out of moving taxi during alleged robbery

Khayakazi Tapile couldn’t hold back her tears as she spoke about her best friend, who died after she fell out of a moving taxi during an alleged robbery on a highway in Port Elizabeth.

The 21-year-old is not being named yet, as police have yet to make a formal identification, after contacting her family members.

Tapile, speaking to TimesLIVE, said a search had begun for her friend after she had boarded a taxi near a shopping centre on Wednesday. Someone else they knew had raised the alarm on social media.

“She felt that something was not right and made a phone call. Her other friend does mention that her phone got tossed out of the window once they realised she was on the phone. That is when we started looking for her,” said Tapile.

Eastern Cape police said detectives at the Mount Road police station are searching for a taxi driver and his conductor after two women were allegedly robbed by them, resulting in the death of one of the victims.