Alcohol ban leads to fewer crashes, fatalities on Gauteng roads

Gauteng experienced a sharp decrease in road accidents and fatalities after the ban of alcohol sales in the week before the New Year's Eve festivities.

On December 28, the president announced the alcohol ban as part of new regulations to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

As thousands of people travelled back to their homes at the weekend after holidays in other provinces, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metro police reported a largely quiet weekend on the roads, with the traffic being orderly and easily manageable.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the roads had been quiet since the level 3 restrictions came into effect at midnight on December 29. He said 50 people were arrested on December 30 for contravening the curfew. However, he said after these arrests, the situation on the city roads was “very quiet”.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said their roads were also peaceful and manageable.