Brewers in danger of losing everything, call for Ramaphosa to lift booze ban

The survival of small business owners and craft breweries is in peril due to the alcohol ban, says the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa). The association on Wednesday issued an urgent call to President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban.

The booze ban, which came into effect on December 28, has had a devastating impact on the industry and forced some members to dip into their savings. But these have now been depleted in some cases, leaving them in desperate need of financial relief.

“The third ban is devastating to craft brewers, who are small businesses owners who work within small margins, always putting the welfare of their staff before their own. It is now no longer a question of keeping businesses open – it has become a question of whether business owners, their employees and families will have any food to eat this month,” said Wendy Pienaar, CEO of the Craft Brewers Association South Africa (CBASA).

“To make things worse, these craft brewers are the same people who stepped up during the hard lockdown last year by producing soup and stew in their brewhouses from donated vegetables to feed more than two million hungry people, while also manufacturing sanitiser to help fight Covid-19.

“It is heart-breaking to receive calls from brewers who are now in danger of losing everything.”