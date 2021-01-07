South Africa

Intruder hacks off Port Elizabeth man’s foot with panga

Chilling violence of Brymore house robbery traumatises couple

07 January 2021 - 10:30 By Riaan Marais
Atlas Security officials Tumi Semela, Bernadette Nel-Naude and Conrad Cloete search the bushy area close to the Baakens River after Wednesday’s brutal early-morning house robbery in PE.
Atlas Security officials Tumi Semela, Bernadette Nel-Naude and Conrad Cloete search the bushy area close to the Baakens River after Wednesday’s brutal early-morning house robbery in PE.
Image: WERNER HILLS

She could do nothing but console her hysterical six-month-old baby as an attacker viciously hacked off her husband’s foot with a panga while he lay in bed, leaving it hanging by a thread.

This was the horrifying scene a 37-year-old Port Elizabeth woman described after her husband was rushed to hospital and she was left to deal with the trauma of the violent house robbery in Brymore in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It was so unnecessary. My husband was not fighting back,” she said shakily.

For the full story please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

Woman's decomposing body found in shallow grave at boyfriend's house

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in court in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose decomposing body was found in a shallow grave at ...
News
1 day ago

KZN community members 'beat up school burglars', leaving one dead

Angry members of a community in northern KwaZulu-Natal allegedly beat six men — one to death — and set two vehicles alight after a robbery at a ...
News
2 days ago

Woman, 92, raped at knifepoint by neighbour on New Year's Eve

An elderly Free State woman was raped at knifepoint in her home just before midnight on New Year's Eve.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. South African stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally ... South Africa
  3. Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia South Africa
  4. ‘Mob justice at its worst’: Drug lord’s suspected killers set alight, beheaded ... News
  5. Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed, suspects beheaded South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X