The brown-veined white butterfly migration across the country coincides with the annual migration of cross-border immigrants into SA.

At Beitbridge, in Limpopo, the floating white wings intermingle with thousands of people coming back into the country from neighbouring Zimbabwe. But this year is unlike any other.

The people are still returning, and with them also the deadly coronavirus — which is making a big comeback after the holidays.

Images from the border showed thousands of people making their way into the country, hundreds of them sleeping on roads on the border.

But days after home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the Beitbridge border on Monday, the throngs of people streaming into the country have subsided.

Not only are these migrants coming to seek out a better life for themselves, but many are running from a lockdown after Zimbabwe’s acting president, Kembo Mohadiountry, announced new Covid restrictions.