Mzansi calls on Ramaphosa to address Beitbridge border 'crisis'

Calls are mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak out on the chaos at the Beitbridge border post.

Over the past few days, the situation at the border between SA and Zimbabwe has made headlines after reports that the Zimbabwean authorities banned international travel on January 4.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that many Zimbabwean citizens were trying to enter SA, both legally and illegally.

The influx created a huge backlog in the processing of documentation and Covid-19 testing and screening, which resulted in hundreds of people, many not wearing masks, crammed together without social distancing.

Officials in Limpopo identified 18 cases of fake negative Covid-19 test results produced at the post by people attempting to enter the country.