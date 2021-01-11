'Oksalayo the mango is in the tummy': Mboweni claps back at food critics
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has had enough of “critics” picking at how he eats his food.
It all started when the minister shared a snap at the weekend of a mango on his plate, alongside a knife and fork. In the caption, the minister wrote: “Tzaneen is rich with healthy mangoes. Delicious! Most households have mango trees.”
Tzaneen is rich with healthy mangoes. Delicious! Most households have mango trees!!@golimpopo pic.twitter.com/MOvWyvD7hh— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2021
Some were confused by the cutlery etiquette, trolling Mboweni for not eating the fruit with his hands.
Mboweni clapped back, saying how he enjoys eating the fruit is his own preference.
“What is the problem? Oksalayo the mango is in the tummy! How one enjoys it is one’s preference. Hayibo!” he said.
What is the problem? Oksalayo the mango is in the tummy! How one enjoys it is one’s preference. Hayibo!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2021
Last year, Mboweni hit back at those who criticised his cooking and suggested that he “get a wife” to help him in the kitchen.
“I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo!” Mboweni said.