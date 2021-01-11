South Africa

'Oksalayo the mango is in the tummy': Mboweni claps back at food critics

11 January 2021 - 14:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has had enough of critics picking at how he eats his food.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has had enough of critics picking at how he eats his food.
Image: Sunday Times

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has had enough of “critics” picking at how he eats his food.

It all started when the minister shared a snap at the weekend of a mango on his plate, alongside a knife and fork. In the caption, the minister wrote: “Tzaneen is rich with healthy mangoes. Delicious! Most households have mango trees.”

Some were confused by the cutlery etiquette, trolling Mboweni for not eating the fruit with his hands.

Mboweni clapped back, saying how he enjoys eating the fruit is his own preference.

“What is the problem? Oksalayo the mango is in the tummy! How one enjoys it is one’s preference. Hayibo!” he said.

Last year, Mboweni hit back at those who criticised his cooking and suggested that he “get a wife” to help him in the kitchen.

“I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo!” Mboweni said.

READ MORE:

Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife?

The “nation's chef” has heated up social media with his recipes, which include six-egg omelettes, Masoja and loads of garlic.
News
3 months ago

Mboweni doesn't agree with death penalty for the corrupt: 'I agree with severe sentences such as life'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on the former chair of China Huarong Asset Management Lai Xiaomin's death sentence, saying he does not ...
Politics
4 days ago

From masonja & rice to 'car crash' chicken: 5 times Tito Mboweni cooked and was dragged

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has a way with numbers, but the same cannot be said about his cooking skills.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X