Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife?

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has hit back at those who criticise his cooking and suggest he “get a wife” to help him in the kitchen.

The “nation's chef” has heated up social media with his recipes, which include six-egg omelettes, Masoja and loads of garlic.

While many are entertained by his cooking, others have criticised it and called for him to “get a wife” to cook for him.

Tito was not here for the suggestions and in a post on Twitter this week questioned why his cooking was associated with finding a wife.

He also defended his cooking, saying it's “good food”.