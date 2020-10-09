South Africa

Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife?

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 October 2020 - 14:24
Tito Mboweni has defended his cooking skills.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has hit back at those who criticise his cooking and suggest he “get a wife” to help him in the kitchen.

The “nation's chef” has heated up social media with his recipes, which include six-egg omelettes, Masoja and loads of garlic.

While many are entertained by his cooking, others have criticised it and called for him to “get a wife” to cook for him.

Tito was not here for the suggestions and in a post on Twitter this week questioned why his cooking was associated with finding a wife.

He also defended his cooking, saying it's “good food”.

And while his cooking is a topic of national debate, Mboweni was also playing Master Chef judge by trying out other people's dishes.

Here are two of the dishes he posted about this week:

