Mboweni doesn't agree with death penalty for the corrupt: 'I agree with severe sentences such as life'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on the former chair of China Huarong Asset Management Lai Xiaomin's death sentence, saying he does not agree with it.

According to Business Day, Xiaomin was sentenced to death for taking bribes, corruption and bigamy, in one of China's biggest financial crime cases.

He was found guilty of receiving a total of 1.79bn yuan (R4.19bn) in bribes between 2008 and 2018, according to the local court of Tianjin City. All his personal assets will be confiscated, the court ruled.