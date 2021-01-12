South Africa

Hospital management blamed for staff Covid infections

Health-care workers say not enough PPE is being distributed

12 January 2021 - 11:45 By Penwell Dlamini and Isaac Mahlangu
Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Lekopane Mogaladi says they are overwhelmed with patients.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The rising number of patients needing admission in Gauteng have hospital management and staff on their toes as beds are running out and health-care workers are demanding adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to deal with the virus.

At Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand, CEO Dr Lekopane Mogaladi told Sowetan on Monday that of the 159 Covid beds available, 148 were occupied.

All 26 Covid-19 intensive care unit beds are occupied, he said.

