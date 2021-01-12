Hospital management blamed for staff Covid infections
Health-care workers say not enough PPE is being distributed
12 January 2021 - 11:45
The rising number of patients needing admission in Gauteng have hospital management and staff on their toes as beds are running out and health-care workers are demanding adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to deal with the virus.
At Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand, CEO Dr Lekopane Mogaladi told Sowetan on Monday that of the 159 Covid beds available, 148 were occupied.
All 26 Covid-19 intensive care unit beds are occupied, he said.